Doctor Who showrunner and star say an upcoming episode is like Black Mirror

Doctor Who season 1 is fast approaching, so we are gearing up for more wibbly wobbly, timey wimey adventures in the TARDIS – which this time round will be new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa's first full season of the show.

Showrunner Russell T Davies is therefore pulling out all the stops to ensure this new era starts with a bang, looking to new inspiration for the beloved sci-fi show. Breaking down what to expect from each upcoming episode, star Millie Gibson (who returns as companion Ruby Sunday) says that the fifth instalment feels very much like an episode of Black Mirror (Charlie Brooker's long-running anthology series).

As she tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Doctor Who on the cover, "I think that's quite Black Mirror, that one", referring to episode 5. Davies agrees, then further teasing that although it will feature alien worlds, it will be relatable for audiences.

He continued: "There’s trailers going out this week, you’ll see alien colonies! So, a very Black Mirror-y story with a lot to say about our world, and on this world, it’s running out of control. Good stuff. Callie Cooke [Cheaters star] is the leader. She’s absolutely wonderful. She’s phenomenal, a phenomenal guest star, and is stunning in this episode. It’s a difficult one – this episode there’ll be more to say about afterwards than any other. Possibly."

Thanks to some earlier reveals, we do know that episode 5 will be titled 'Dot and Bubble', although let's be honest that doesn't give much away. For now, all we can really expect is Black Mirror vibes!

Doctor Who releases on BBC One and iPlayer (UK) on May 11 and Disney Plus (globally) on May 10.

