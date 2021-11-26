Disney set to spend $33 billion on streaming in 2022

Disney has revealed its streaming plans for 2022 – and it's set to increase its budget by $8 billion, according to an annual report filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The House of Mouse spent $25 billion on streaming content in 2021 and its 2022 budget is currently set at an eye-watering $33 billion. By comparison, Netflix had a budget of around $14 billion this past year, so that is some serious dollar even in media giant terms.

This year saw a bumper crop of new shows on Disney Plus, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye releasing in the MCU alone. 2021 also saw the debut of animated Star Wars shows The Bad Batch and Visions, with live-action The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett arriving next month. A hybrid release approach to movies like Black Widow , Cruella , and Jungle Cruise also saw several big new movies premiere simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters.

Disney's latest report also revealed plans to release 50 movies next year (both in theaters and on streaming) across Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, 20th Century Studios, and Walt Disney Pictures. Also in the works under the vast Disney umbrella are 60 unscripted series, 30 comedy series, 25 drama series, 15 limited series, 10 animated series, and 5 made-for-TV movies.

As for more specific plans, we know we can expect The Mandalorian season 3 to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022, along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Ms. Marvel. Start clearing your schedule for some serious binge-watching.