Disney Plus UK release date set for March 31

A Disney Plus UK release date has finally been announced. Those across the pond were previously left in limbo in regards to when they could use the streaming service ahead of the US November 12 launch. It does come, however, with an ominous warning: “titles may vary by territory.”

So, the basics: the Disney Plus UK release date is March 31. That’s over four months until you can watch the likes of The Mandalorian as well as the hundreds-strong set of movies and TV shows available on Disney Plus. It also launches for the majority of mainland Europe on the same day, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with the promise of more being announced soon. The Netherlands, meanwhile, can get their hands on Disney Plus on November 12, next week. Go figure.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXyNovember 7, 2019

Just don’t expect the list of TV shows and movies on Disney Plus to mirror the US library. “Titles may vary by territory” means exactly that. While we don’t have any idea (yet) on what will be missing out – or included exclusively – the UK rights for many popular shows, such as The Simpsons, are divided up between different broadcasters. Wrestling back those streaming rights may be beyond even the House of Mouse.

Unlike the US, there is also currently no price announcement, nor is there a way to pre-order and pay ahead of time. The Disney Plus sign-up offer is only available in the States, which includes a vanilla option for $6.99/month, a $70 annual subscription, and a bumper bundle for $12.99/month, which includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN.