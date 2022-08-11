The price of Disney Plus is going up – and ads are coming

The price of Disney Plus is going up – and ads are on the way, too. Disney's other streamers, Hulu and ESPN Plus, are also going up in cost.

The price of an average Disney Plus subscription is going up to $10.99 a month, which works out to $109.99 a year. That's an increase of three dollars each month. But, if you want to stick to the old $7.99 price, you still can… but this is where the ads come in. A basic plan that includes ads works out at the same cost as the old plan. The price hike goes into effect this December 8.

As for Hulu, the price of a basic plan with ads is going up by one dollar to $7.99 a month, which is $79.99 a year. The cost of a premium plan with no ads will be $14.99, which is an increase of two dollars a month. Hulu's new pricing begins this October 10. Here's the pricing for the rest of the streaming plans, per Disney (opens in new tab):

ESPN Plus (beginning August 23):

With ads – $9.99 a month, $99.99 a year

UFC PPV – $74.99 per event

UFC PPV + Annual – $124.98 a year

Hulu + Live TV (December 8):

Basic with ads: Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus – $69.99 a month

Legacy: Disney Plus ad-free, Hulu with ads, ESPN Plus with ads – $74.99 a month (current subscribers only)

Premium: Disney Plus ad-free, Hulu ad-free, ESPN Plus with ads – $82.99 a month

Disney Bundle (December 8):

Basic with ads: Disney Plus, Hulu – $9.99 a month

Basic with ads: Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus – $12.99 a month

Legacy: Disney Plus ad-free, Hulu with ads, ESPN Plus with ads – $14.99 a month (current subscribers only)

Premium: Disney Plus ad-free, Hulu ad-free, ESPN Plus with ads – $19.99 a month

So, if you're still planning on watching the latest Marvel and Star Wars small screen releases – including The Mandalorian season 3 – be prepared to pay slightly more, or sit through some ads. Disney Plus isn't the only streamer intending on bringing ads, either, with Netflix reportedly planning on launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier this year.

