Disney Plus movie deleted just seven weeks after it premiered

A Disney Plus original movie has been removed from the streamer after just seven weeks.

Crater – a sci-fi film starring Mckenna Grace, directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, and produced by Shawn Levy – has a price tag of $53.4 million and hit Disney Plus on May 12. It follows a group of friends from a lunar mining colony on an adventure to explore a fabled crater, before they leave their home and head to another world.

No reason has been officially given for the removal of Crater, though back in May, it was revealed that Disney would be removing content from the streamer, anticipating a third quarter writedown of between $1.5 and $1.8 billion. Multiple titles, including the Willow spin-off show, Y: The Last Man, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum, were removed from Disney Plus that same month.

Per What's on Disney Plus, several other titles were removed along with Crater on June 30. More Than Robots, Alaska Daily, The Company You Keep, Recep İvedik 7, King Shakir Recycle, Ben Gri, Runaway, Dunyayla Benim Aramda (Between The World And Us), New Year’s Eve, The Nightingale of Bursa, and My Apologies are also all no longer available to stream.

Disney Plus isn't the only streamer axing content lately. HBO Max – now simply titled Max – also scrapped multiple movies and TV shows last year.

"I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving 'cause... I'm kinda into it," Willow TV show creator Jon Kasdan said of the show's removal from Disney Plus. "I grew up at a time when movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special."

