Disney Plus cancels two series that were already finished filming

Disney Plus has canceled two upcoming TV shows that have already been filmed.

The Spiderwick Chronicles, based on the book series of the same name by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, and Nautilus, based on the sci-fiction character Captain Nemo, have been axed from the streamer.

Per Variety, The Spiderwick Chronicles completed filming all six episodes and is currently being shopped to other networks. The live-action series, which was first announced as part of Disney Plus Day back in 2021, follows the Grace family as they move into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, and discover a world of creatures and fairies. The cast includes Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Mychala Lee. The first two episodes were directed by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Kat Coiro.

Nautilus, developed by James Dormer, stars Penny Dreadful and Star Trek: Discovery lead Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo. The 10-episode series is based on the novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, which follows the adventures of Captain Nemo and his iconic submarine, the Nautilus. The series also stars Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, Pacharo Mzembe, Damien Garvey, Richard E. Grant, Jacob Collins-Levy, and Luke Arnold.

Deadline reports that the latter series was canceled as part of Disney's cost-reduction strategy, which involves cutting $3 billion in non-sports content. It's likely that The Spiderwick Chronicles was canceled for the same reason. Hopefully both shows will find homes on other platforms.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond.