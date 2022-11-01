Amy Adams isn't so happily ever after in new trailer for Disney's Disenchanted

A new trailer for Disney's Enchanted sequel Disenchanted is here – and happily ever after is a lot harder than it looks.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Giselle (Amy Adams) is dissatisfied with her normal life and is gifted a magic wishing wand. When she decides to turn her brand-new suburban town of Monroeville into an altered fairly tale dreamland, everything seems magical and exciting again. But when the spell backfires, Giselle becomes a wicked stepmother straight out of Cinderella – and goes head-to-head with the now-evil Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph).

The film is set several years after its predecessor, and sees Patrick Dempsey, Gabriella Baldacchino, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel return alongside new castmembers Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, and Oscar Nunez.

Released in 2007, Enchanted saw Giselle fall in love with a handsome, song-loving prince (Marsden). Before the couple's wedding, though, the prince's evil stepmother Narissa (Susan Sarandon) pushes Giselle down a well and sends her from the mystical, animated land of Andalasia to New York City. It's there that she meets and strikes up an unexpected romance with cynical divorce lawyer Robert (Dempsey), who is already involved with a woman named Nancy (Menzel).

Though the film ended with a happy ending, the sequel is out to prove that there's much more to happily ever after than we think.

Disenchanted is set to premiere on November 18, exclusively on Disney Plus.