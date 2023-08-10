Diablo 4's 1.1.2 hotfix is coming "very soon" to fix a long-broken side quest

Diablo 4's next hotfix is coming up "very soon."

Blizzard literally rolled out a brand new hotfix for Diablo 4 yesterday on August 9, but it's already looking ahead to the next fix. That's according to Adam Fletcher on Twitter, revealing that Diablo 4 1.1.2 would be "coming up very soon" for players around the world, with a chance to finally remedy the bugged side quest called 'Fury Against Fate.'

Hotfix is starting to rollout now to address some items.Unfortunately Fury Against Fate is 1.1.2 but that is coming up very soon.Hotfix notes are here. Wrathful Hearts/Invoker chances are increased with this one and fixes for the Rogue Trickery Heart.https://t.co/k2fwuh6E3s https://t.co/M0M4NXNTmZAugust 9, 2023 See more

It was the hotfix that launched yesterday that was trying to fix this bugged quest, which some players can't complete due to a bugged barricade, of all things. Something must've happened behind the scenes at Blizzard, because the developer wasn't able to remedy the quest in the hotfix, and has now pushed that fix to hotfix 1.1.2.

What did happen in hotfix 1.1.1 was an increased chance of players landing Wrathful Hearts and Wrathful Invokers, which should come as a relief to players grinding out for the seasonal items.

There's also a fix for the Rogue's Caged Heart of Trickery, according to Fletcher. According to the Reddit post below, the item was meant to use a decoy to taunt enemies, but it instead put the taunt solely on the shoulders of the player, so there wasn't a distraction for enemies to veer towards. That was sort of the whole point of the Caged Heart of Trickery, unfortunately.

Diablo 4's 1.1.1 was met with a warm reception from players, and we're hoping the same can be said for the new hotfix, by the time the dust has settled. It's been a difficult few weeks for Blizzard, as it's battled against waves of complaints from players, but the tide might just finally be turning in their favor.

Check out our Diablo 4 Wandering Death World Boss location guide if you want to track down one hell of an intimidating foe.