A Diablo 4 hotfix remedying a bugged side quest could hit this week

A new Diablo 4 hotfix is on the way "sometime this week."

That's according to the ever-present Diablo global community development director Adam Fletcher, tweeting via his personal Twitter account yesterday, August 8. Fletcher reveals there'll be a new Diablo 4 hotfix rolled out "sometime this week," that chiefly aims to address a bug where the 'Fury Against Fate' side quest can't be progressed and completed due to an impassable barricade.

A quick update - We will have another hotfix sometime this week to address a few items. I know people have brought up 'Fury Against Fate' still not allowing progress, we will try to get that in this hotfix.Team has also been looking at rarity of Wrathful Invokers. We MAY have…August 8, 2023 See more

Fletcher also reveals developers at Blizzard are well aware of the Diablo 4 Wrathful Invoker items being a little too rare for the liking of some players. The senior staffer isn't promising anything, but we might finally see the rarity of the Wrathful Invokers adjusted in the same hotfix.

One bug that won't be addressed in this hotfix is a bug that has the seasonal challenge to open any Helltide Chest not track properly. Fletcher reveals that "some progress was made" on solving this bug in a follow-up tweet, but the fix isn't fully ready to be deployed just yet.

Finally, there's good news if you like perusing incredibly long patch notes: the next batch is just a few weeks away. Fletcher reveals in another tweet that new patch notes will be dropping in the "next couple weeks," but considering we literally just had new patch notes last week for Diablo 4, perhaps it's a little premature to be thinking ahead to the next lot of notes right now.

Speaking of, Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 has been met with a warm reception by the community, a stunning development in Diablo 4's ongoing woes. Character buffs without a catch already went down a storm, but now players have discovered enemy density in activities like Nightmare Dungeons have finally been addressed, and the final results are great.

The new Diablo 4 patch guarantees Legendary drops from Treasure Goblins, and that's just another reason to celebrate the new update.