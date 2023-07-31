Diablo 4's next patch will guarantee Legendary drops from Treasure Goblins

Diablo 4's developer is making a big change to Treasure Goblins in the next update, and it's very much for the better.

Treasure Goblins randomly appear as you battle your way through Sanctuary, and they can cough up rare and valuable items when defeated. Unfortunately, you're not guaranteed to get anything good, and often you're left with lacklustre loot rather than prized treasure. Thankfully, that's set to change as Blizzard is revising the drop rates to make battling treasure goblins much more rewarding.

During the latest Campfire Chat livestream, Diablo 4 associate director Joseph Piepiora revealed that players will be guaranteed a Legendary item for defeating a Treasure Goblin once they are level 15. This change will be implemented in Patch 1.1.1, which rolls out next week on August 8.

"When you don't get a Legendary item from something called a 'Treasure Goblin', that can feel bad," Piepiora says. "Now, when you see Treasure Goblins on the map, you know you need to go fight that thing. You need to take it out. You need to get a Legendary item from it."

Naturally, Diablo 4 fans are thrilled at the news. Over on the Diablo 4 subreddit, one commented, "I had a treasure goblin appear during a world boss fight and he dropped nothing. So glad it's getting buffed." Another said: "Always chase 'em down knowing full well that this so called treasure goblin is in fact a trash goblin with trash drops. I'm excited to see what comes next." A third wrote, "Awesome. I don't bother with goblins at the moment."

As well as the change to Treasure Goblins, Piepiora, alongside game director Joe Shely, lead class designer Adam Jackson, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher, discussed balance changes, including substantial buffs for the game's weakest classes, and the quality of life updates planned for the upcoming patch. You can check out everything they had to say in the video below.

