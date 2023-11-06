Diablo 4 teaser hints at Priest being the next class, but many fans are praying it's Paladin

Some players reckon Priest will be the next class added to Diablo 4, while others are praying it's Paladin.

Diablo 4's first expansion was announced last week as part of BlizzCon 2023. Dubbed Vessel of Hatred, the DLC will add a location that Diablo 2 fans are sure to appreciate, as well as a new class "never before seen in the Diablo universe." Blizzard has opted to keep schtum on what that class is for the time being, though fans think they might already have the answer.

"My guess is Priest will be the next Class," user makz242 says over on the Diablo 4 subreddit, "and one of its builds will be something similar to past Paladins." As the player points out, there are two references to the Order of the Zakarum, otherwise known as the Church of Light, a religious order in Sanctuary.

"If you turn on CC for the trailer on the official Youtube Diablo channel, the first notations are 'Zakarum prayer continues,' makz242 explains. The second possible hint lies at the end of the trailer with the phrase, "There will be no salvation in the Light."

Although this upcoming class is said to be a brand-new addition to the Diablo series, many are hoping that Paladin makes a comeback. "I just wanna play as a Paladin," says user TwoGiantBills. Also a big fan of the class, GuillotineComeBacks writes, "A holy character makes sense, Paladin would be my wish though."

With Vessel of Hatred set to take players "somewhere even darker where hatred's influence continues to consume Sanctuary," it would certainly be an ideal time to bring Priests, Paladins or some other kind of holy warrior to the fight.

Diablo 4: Season 2 arrived last month, bringing with it quality-of-life improvements and some pretty underwhelming battle pass items.

