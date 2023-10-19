Diablo 4 Rogues show Lilith their ass once again with Season 2's new and somehow more revealing cosmetics

It happened again. Diablo 4 Season 2 brought a bunch of highly requested changes to the action RPG – and also some new short shorts for Rogues which are somehow even more revealing than the last pair .

In what's rapidly becoming Diablo 4 tradition, the Season of Blood has given Rogues an easy way to show off even more of their ass, as Reddit user Alex120907 so excitedly reported earlier today. We're rapidly approaching a full moon here, folks. I'd say we're past the crescent benchmark and into half moon territory at least.

For those wondering, the getup in question uses the new fur-lined gambeson armor introduced with tier two the Season 2 battle pass, according to Alex120907. Hilariously, this information has earned the post the Reddit tag for "showoff, gameplay, item tooltip, transmog," and Rogues are certainly showing off.

"It's unfair how much cake Rogues get," argues one disgruntled non-Rogue in the replies to the post.

"Guess I’ll have to play Rogue again," concedes another. (And we've got a Diablo 4 Rogue build guide just for them.)

"The helltides don't want none if you don't got Rogue's buns," one player chimes in.

"Baldur's Gate 3 has ruined me," laments one player. "Why can't I just run around all the time with tits and bits flying free, Blizzard?" Frankly, even this can't hold a candle to Baldur's Gate 3's unrestrained nudity, but Rogues are certainly looking more risque than you'd expect from Diablo.