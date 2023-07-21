Diablo 4 Rogue players are showing their whole ass thanks to a new Battle Pass item

Diablo 4 players have made a surprising discovery when applying one of the new Battle Pass items on the Rogue class - and it's got some Rogue players blushing.

Shortly after the official launch of the Diablo 4 Battle Pass , players were quick to notice an interesting new look for the Rogue class when certain items are applied to the character. As you can see from the Reddit post below, if you equip the Artisan's Tunic from the Battle Pass along with the Exceptional Leggings on a female Rogue, you end up seeing more than you were probably expecting.

Over on the Diablo subreddit, several players have also made this discovery and are sharing their reactions to it, with many pointing out that this is only happening to the female Rogue character; if you do the same to the male counterpart you instead see some "ugly" and "undyable" tiny shorts. Blizzard, you've got some explaining to do.

Along with this uh, interesting new look, the Diablo 4 Battle Pass also adds (depending on which one you go for) Smoldering Ashes, multiple new Tiers, the Coldiron Armor Set for each class, Warded Mustang Mount, Tier Skips, and more. If you thought ahead and purchased the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4, you'll actually be entitled to one free Battle Pass for each copy you purchased - regardless of the platform.

If you didn't do this, don't worry, you can still get a hold of the Battle Pass - you'll just have to pay for it separately. Thankfully, Blizzard isn't charging too much for it, you'll be able to pick up the Diablo 4 Battle Pass - Standard Edition (27 Tiers) for free but the Premium Battle Pass (90 Tiers) and the Accelerated Battle Pass (90 Tiers + 20 Tier skips) will cost you 1,000 Platinum ($9.99 / £8.39) and 2,800 Platinum ($24.99 / £20.99) respectively.