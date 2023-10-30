Diablo 4 players, hold onto your rare boss materials: Uber Unique drops are about to get even better in the next patch

Diablo 4 players might want to hold off on fighting Duriel until tomorrow, October 31, as there's a patch going live that'll make boss fights considerably more rewarding.

Tucked away in the latest Diablo 4 patch notes from Blizzard is a fix for "an issue where Uber Unique items were not always dropping at their maximum roll values."

Basically, at the time of writing, the stats of Uber Unique items would be randomly rolled within a certain range when they drop, but now they'll always drop at their maximum possible values. For example, if an Uber Unique is coded to drop with 30-35% Vulnerable damage, after this patch it will always be that 35%. The TLDR is: all Uber Uniques will be max-rolled from this patch onward.

As explained in a Reddit thread, it's for that reason that it's advisable to hold off on expending your boss materials until after the patch, as doing so will guarantee you a max-rolled Uber Unique, provided the RNG gods deem you worthy of a such a drop. Speaking of which, director Joe Shely said earlier this month that "we aren't kidding about the drop rate of Uber Uniques" in Diablo 4 Season 2, so by all accounts you should be seeing more of them since Season of Blood started a couple of weeks ago.

In related news, a group of Diablo 4 players recently downed Uber Duriel a staggering 540 times to discover you've got about a 2% chance of getting one of the action RPG's sought-after Uber Uniques.

