Diablo 4 players are exhausted to learn level 85 is somehow only halfway to 100

Diablo 4 players are distraught to learn that the XP it takes to get from level 85 to 100 is the same as it takes to get from 1 to 85.

Over on Reddit, user Aganod44 pointed out that it takes a staggering 487 million XP to reach the max level in Diablo 4, whereas at level 85 you should be sitting at around 243.5 million XP - mathematically the halfway marker. Naturally, many Diablo 4 players are exhausted to learn that, even after grinding their way to level 50, 60, 70, and all the way up to 85, there's still so much more to do to reach level 100.

Not so fast though! How could these players forget arguably Diablo 4's most maligned feature? Because of level scaling, level 85 players will earn a lot more XP while grinding than someone at lower levels, so in practice they would actually be much closer to max level than halfway.

The actual halfway marker in terms of playtime is impossible to gauge with any degree of accuracy due to variables in player efficiency, whether you're min-maxing XP gains, etc., but it's safe to assume it's somewhere well below level 85.

Still, that hasn't stopped players, including GR+ managing editor Josh West, from feeling a little disillusioned. "I was gonna play more Diablo tonight, but I'm genuinely exhausted by that fact," West said after I shared the admittedly daunting figure in our work Slack.

Speaking of startling statistics, it was recently revealed that nearly 2% of all Diablo 4 player deaths are to a single boss.