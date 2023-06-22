Diablo 4 has a post-credit cutscene, but players aren't sure how to get it

It turns out that Diablo 4 has a post-credits cutscene, much to the surprise of many and the confusion of some.

That comes from Blizzard cinematic and creature artist Jamir Blanco, who set tongues wagging by tweeting, “Sounds like some people are finally starting to realize there’s a post-credit cutscene in our game.”

To get out ahead of it, a Marvel-style post-credit cutscene this is not. Don’t expect Tracer to show up to foreshadow a big ol’ team-up romp. Instead, it’s a wee tease for the post-launch content on the way.

Before we continue, take this as a warning for minor spoilers. Still here? Lush.

Once the credits finish rolling, we see the face of a demon against a fiery background. That's all there is to it, but it begs a few questions. Is that the titular Diablo? A more demonic Inarius? We'll probably find out soon enough.

Part of the reason Blanco's tweet has sparked confusion among some is that, well, players have watched past the credits and saw nothing. Blanco doesn't have an answer for that, though some players have their theories. One says it wasn't until they completed the game with their second character that they saw the post-credit scene. It could relate more to difficulty, but everyone is still figuring it out.

We've reached to Blizzard out for clarity and will update if we hear back.

Regardless, Diablo 4 Season 1 starts mid-to-late July, so we hopefully don't have long to find out.

