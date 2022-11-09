Diablo 4 fans won't stop asking beta testers to break their Blizzard contracts

By Iain Harris
We've seen many leaks already

Fans keen for more Diablo 4 information are testing beta testers' commitments to their NDAs by asking questions about what they saw, just weeks after several players seemingly went against Blizzard's confidentiality request by, well, confirming they got into the endgame beta.

The Diablo subreddit is stuffed with oodles of posts querying everything from graphical options (opens in new tab) and performance (opens in new tab) to PvP tips (opens in new tab) and the game's slight MMO stylings (opens in new tab). Most with several commentators happy to reply, with some more cautious than others about NDAs – the devil's in the detail, we suppose. Naturally, it's hard to verify who accessed the beta and who didn't, so keep your wits about you when scouring the replies. 

Diablo 4 has seen several leaks over the past year as we edge towards its eventual release next year. Around the time Blizzard confirmed it was hosting a 'family and friends' test, we saw several leaks online that culminated in a huge 40-minute chunk of Diablo 4 gameplay footage. We've seen sporadic leaks elsewhere, too, with one suggesting the campaign could be optional.

We don't have an official release date, though Blizzard has confirmed Diablo 4 will release next year - that said, one report points to the month being April. Regardless, you'll be able to try the action-RPG before it releases, as Blizzard has confirmed we'll get an open beta early next year. If you're looking to avoid spoilers and play the game for yourself, you shouldn't have too long to wait. 

