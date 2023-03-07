Hulu cans Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's true crime series Devil in the White City is no longer moving forward at Hulu, Variety has confirmed. Based on the book by Erik Larson, the show was set to explore the relationship between Daniel H. Burnham, a visionary Chicago-based architect and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first serial killer, in the late 1800s.

Keanu Reeves was previously attached to play Burnham, but dropped out back in October 2022 – a decision that was reportedly prompted by Tár director Todd Field exiting the project.

Operating in the late 19th century, Holmes is widely regarded as the first mass murderer in the more modern sense of the term, and is said to have killed anywhere from 27 to 200 people in his World's Fair Hotel. The pharmacist and hotelier used to lure young women into the macabre establishment, which is believed to have included a gas chamber, a dissecting room and crematorium.

The streamer ordered the drama back in August 2022, with DiCaprio having been trying to get it off the ground since acquiring the rights to the historical non-fiction novel in 2010. Initially, Scorsese, who came onboard in 2015, was geared up to helm DiCaprio in a movie adaptation, with the Titanic star playing Holmes, marking their sixth film together. Billy Ray was set to write the script.

Scorsese, Rick Yorn, DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way are still attached as executive producers along with Lila Byock, Stacey Sher, Mark Lafferty, and Sam Shaw. The latter was lined up to serve as showrunner, too.

According to Variety, those involved plan "to shop the project to other outlets", so we'll keep you posted on whether or not it's picked up anywhere else. In the meantime, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.