The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now gone gold, ahead of its May 12 release date.

As revealed by Zelda project manager Eiji Aonuma during the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demonstration, development on the Breath of the Wild sequel is now complete - meaning it's good to go, ready for its release date in a couple of months.

"I have some news," Aonuma said during the demonstration, "development on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now complete. Thank you very much for waiting." Just in case you weren't counting down yourself, we're currently sitting at less than 50 days until we can get our hands on a copy of the highly-anticipated game.

The fact Tears of the Kingdom has gone gold is probably one of the least exciting things revealed during the livestream though, as we also got to see a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer that revealed new traversal and abilities for Link as well as a better look at those new sky islands.

Not to mention the fact we finally found out about the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console which has been rumored as in production for what feels like weeks now. The console itself is themed around the Breath of the Wild sequel, much like the previously released Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Splatoon 3 special edition switches, and features a white and gold Dock and gold/green Joy-Cons.

