Destiny and Assassin's Creed are crossing over, but only one of those communities is excited about it

Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are crossing over with a series of new cosmetics appearing in both games and, well, at least one of the communities involved is excited about it.

In Destiny 2, you'll be able to purchase an Eververse pack that contains an Assassin's Creed-themed ship, Sparrow, Ghost, and finisher, plus three armor ornament sets. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you'll be able to buy a character pack with armor sets, swords, a scout skin, and a mount skin, or a weapon pack with gameplay perks based on Destiny's subclasses. The packs will be available in each game on December 6.

Neither side here is a stranger to crossover events. We recently had Destiny in Fortnite, and Assassin's Creed has been crossing over with other franchises for almost as long as it's existed (opens in new tab). This newly-announced crossover actually leaked on the Valhalla side earlier this week (opens in new tab), alongside a Monster Hunter x AC collab that's yet to be officially revealed.

Destiny fans seem pretty excited about the crossover, particularly the Warlock set appearing in the promotional images, which appears to be modeled after the classic Assassin's Creed robes worn by Altair in the original game. "Nice, a good warlock helmet with no unicorn horn," as one Reddit user (opens in new tab) says. Others are, perhaps paradoxically, excited that the assassin's robe-themed Warlock armor doesn't actually look like a robe.

But before you start enjoying too many good vibes, you can head over to the Assassin's Creed subreddit (opens in new tab), where the response is substantially less enthusiastic. Some players are unhappy about the clash with Valhalla's historical setting, though Assassin's Creed's connection to reality has admittedly been pretty tangential even from the start. Either way, the style clash seems to be working better for Destiny than Assassin's Creed.

"As a Destiny player I'm fucking excited, as a AC Valhalla player I'm disappointed," as one Reddit user (opens in new tab) puts it.

