The final Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has launched a week early

The final Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has launched a week ahead of schedule due to "an unforeseen glitch in the Aminus," Ubisoft has announced.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla title update 1.6.2 (opens in new tab), which was originally scheduled to go live on December 6, is available to download now on all platforms. The big update puts a bow on Eivor's story "as she meets with old friends and foes," introduces a number of bug fixes, and adds an option to keep your Assassin hood permanently on whether you're in battle or sneaking through a field. On that last feature, Ubisoft has confirmed that it won't affect anything stat-wise; it's just purely cosmetic.

Ubisoft says update 1.6.2 weighs in at 13 GB and 15.1 GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, respectively, while on PS4 and PS5 it's only 1.46 GB and 1.82 GB. PC players can expect a similarly sized update to Xbox at 13.19 GB.

Today's update will also be the last to hit the Stadia version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Ubisoft says the game will stay on the service until the servers go down on January 18. "We are working on bringing the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. Stay tuned for details on timing."

In a tweet announcing today's news, Ubisoft also teased "additional surprises we have before 2022 comes to an end." It's unclear what the studio's referring to here, but there's a good chance it pertains to the many upcoming Assassin's Creed games.

Here's how we ranked the best Assassin's Creed games released thus far.