Destiny 2 Rose quest: How to start and finish the Lumina Exotic quest

At the time of writing, the Destiny 2 Rose quest is still a few days away. It'll launch on Tuesday, July 2, and according to datamined quest steps posted to Reddit by Ginsor, it's going to be a doozy. We can only glean so much from these early quest steps, but they do give us a pretty good idea of how to start and progress the quest. Critically, it seems you'll need Thorn to start the Lumina questline which leads to Rose.

How to start the Destiny 2 Rose quest

A line from the datamined quest files reads:

"You've discovered a letter in the ruined campsite where you found your mangled Thorn. The sender purports to be the legendary Shin Malphur, a supposed do-gooder with a complex approach to doing good. He claims he's entrusting you with the original Thorn, a hateful weapon capable of permanently killing Guardians. The gun is hidden away somewhere, and to find it, you'll have to use an enclosed system positioning device to track it down. Your Ghost observes that the signal changes once an hour, on the hour, so you'll have to be quick.

"Identify the location of the original Thorn using your system positioning device.

"Defeat multiple enemy combatants in a row without reloading your weapon."

This suggests you'll need Thorn to obtain Rose. If nothing else, you'll need to know where to start the Thorn quest, as it appears this quest is tied to the same location. This lines up with what Bungie said in a recent blog post, namely that we'll start our search for Rose in the EDZ. You can find everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Thorn quest in our guide.

A Weapon of Hope

Let's move onto the next step from the quest files:

"Your project is going well. The gun is more than mechanically sound; it has synergized with your Light. But unlike your quest to restore your Thorn, there are no mentors here. This is you, forging a new path, following your intuition in search of a strong symbol of hope. If there's one thing you've learned since the Red Legion invaded, it is that single Guardians fall alone. Fireteams of like-minded individuals persevere.

"Complete activities throughout the solar system with Rose equipped. Fighting in a fireteam with other Rose wielders grants the most efficient progress."

There's been some confusion over whether the new Exotic hand cannon tied to this quest is called Lumina or Rose. The Destiny 2 Last Word quest is a useful reference here. The quest to unlock the Last Word is called The Draw, and by the same logic it's likely that the quest to unlock Rose is called Lumina. At the same time, Rose could be a Legendary hand cannon that we turn into Lumina by upgrading it to Exotic status. It's anyone's guess at this stage, so just know that Lumina and Rose are inextricably linked. For now, we'll assume that Rose is the goal here.

Anyway, this step is fairly simple, and reminiscent of the old Rat King quest. You just need to complete activities with other Rose wielders. The next part is a bit more complicated:

"You feel ready to complete your project, and you have a suitably poetic scheme to do it: You plan to reclaim lost Light from the Hive. Using the strength of your own abilities, you'll redirect it into the gun and, with any luck, it will bloom into something greater.

"Enter strike 'Will of the Thousands' with Rose equipped to reclaim lost Light from Hive crystals and defeat Xol. Objectives must be completed in a single run through the activity; progress is not saved across multiple attempts."

It seems we'll need to clear a new variant of the Will of the Thousands Strike to progress. Hive crystals have already appeared in this Strike and they seem to work just like the ones in the Savathun's Song Strike, so I reckon we'll need to destroy them throughout the quest's variant of Will of the Thousands, not unlike the artifacts in the Destiny 2 Truth strike. Once that's done, we'll need to take Rose into PvP:

"Your philosophy about this gun has crystallized. If Thorn was a weapon of selfishness, then the gun you make will be one of selflessness. If it's a coordinated fireteam that saved the City from Ghaul, then the gun you make will support fireteams. The Light is about standing united in service of a hopeful future.

"Defeat Guardians with Hand Cannons as a team, generate Orbs of Light for fellow Guardians, and defeat Invaders in Gambit before they have killed any of your teammates."

For this step, you'll want to play Crucible with some buddies to get Guardian hand cannon kills, but you can generate the Orbs of Light in Strikes or Gambit. To get quick kills on Gambit Invaders, I'd recommend using ranged Supers like Thundercrash, Chaos Reach, or Golden Gun, or heavy weapons like the Hammerhead machine gun or Truth. Playing with friends will also make this step easier, but just stay on your toes and watch the enemy mote count to prepare for Invaders.

The next line also sheds some light on the whole Rose / Lumina debate:

"The searing power of your Light burns away the sickness that consumed Dredgen Yor's Thorn, revealing the weapon that it used to be: Rose. You contemplate the weapon for a long time before resolving on a course of action. If Thorn symbolized twisted intention and malice unchecked, then you will make a gun that symbolizes something greater: the courage to choose the right path, even when it is unpopular or unsafe. But to do that, you'll need to begin your second adventure in gunsmithing.

Restore Rose's perks to prepare the gun for its future transformation."

Strike time

With the selflessness taken care of, it’s time to clear a Nightfall Strike with a score of at least 50,000. You could easily do this solo without many difficulty modifiers, but again, friends make everything better.

Next, complete encounters at the Blind Well, any Black Armory Forges, or Escalation Protocol. It sounds like you'll need to clear several rounds of whichever activity you choose, so try to fit this step into your weekly grind if you can. You could clear the Blind Well for your Dreaming City Milestone, for instance, or farm whatever Black Armory frames you need.

Unfortunately, that's where the trail ends, but not without a curious line from Ghost:

"I never thought this was real. I've heard the stories. We all have. But do you realize what that is? It's history."

To recap, here's how to start and progress the Destiny 2 Lumina quest according to these datamined files:

Search the campsite in the EDZ where you started the Thorn quest.

Find a chest containing Rose by getting kills (presumably with Thorn) without reloading, and do so within an hour of starting the quest before the chest location changes.

Complete activities anywhere in the game with Rose equipped. Playing with other Rose wielders will grant more progress.

Complete a custom version of the Will of the Thousands Strike, hitting new objectives (presumably Hive crystals) along the way.

Get hand cannon kills with teammates in the Crucible, generate Orbs of Light for your teammates, and get 'Not on My Watch' medals in Gambit by killing Invaders before they kill any of your teammates.

Complete a Nightfall strike with a score of at least 50,000.

Complete Blind Well, Black Armory Forge, or Escalation Protocol waves.

It's entirely possible that there's more to this quest, and I wouldn't be surprised if there's a new mission waiting at the end, but we'll just have to wait and find out. That's everything we know for now, but you'd better believe we'll update this guide once Rose is out in the wild. Check back soon for more detailed steps and tips!