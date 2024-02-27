Despite Marvel's Spider-Man 2's ending, Peter Parker's voice actor doesn't think we've seen the last of his character

The actor who plays Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has reflected on the game's ending, teasing that he doesn't think we've seen the last of his character.

In an interview with Variety , Yuri Lowenthal, who has played Peter Parker in all of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, spoke about his experience working on the sequel, as well as its ending - which suggests that Miles Morales is now Insomniac's lead Spider-Man .

"There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that Peter's out and Miles is in," the actor explains. "While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don't think that's what's going to happen now."

Lowenthal then goes on to say that he hasn't "read a script yet" for a potential Marvel's Spider-Man 3: "[Insomniac's] probably still working on it. But I don't think that's the last we're gonna see Peter. I think it's a cool place to leave it. It's a cool change for him."

You should skip this paragraph to avoid Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers but what the actor is referring to here is the ending scene that essentially has Peter handing over the Spider-Man reigns to Miles. This part is left a little open, with Peter taking a slight step back, but there's always a chance Peter could suit up as Spidey again.

Talking about this scene, Lowenthal adds: "I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he's like, 'Oh, maybe I can get a little break.' And I did get a vacation to Symkaria during the Miles game. Not much of vacation, but at least at least MJ got to learn to ride a motorcycle, which is awesome."

Ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release, the actor revealed he wants to play Peter Parker "forever," that is, if Insomniac let him. We haven't got official confirmation on whether a Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in development yet, but we do know that the studio's upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games and that a Venom spin-off game could be in development.