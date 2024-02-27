Despite Marvel's Spider-Man 2's ending, Peter Parker's voice actor doesn't think we've seen the last of his character

The actor who plays Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has reflected on the game's ending, teasing that he doesn't think we've seen the last of his character.
In an interview with Variety, Yuri Lowenthal, who has played Peter Parker in all of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, spoke about his experience working on the sequel, as well as its ending - which suggests that Miles Morales is now Insomniac's lead Spider-Man.
"There have been some comments recently that were picked up to infer that Peter's out and Miles is in," the actor explains. "While I think that Peter would love to believe that he can just turn it off and not be Spider-Man anymore and live a completely normal life, I don't think that's what's going to happen now."
Lowenthal then goes on to say that he hasn't "read a script yet" for a potential Marvel's Spider-Man 3: "[Insomniac's] probably still working on it. But I don't think that's the last we're gonna see Peter. I think it's a cool place to leave it. It's a cool change for him."
You should skip this paragraph to avoid Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers but what the actor is referring to here is the ending scene that essentially has Peter handing over the Spider-Man reigns to Miles. This part is left a little open, with Peter taking a slight step back, but there's always a chance Peter could suit up as Spidey again.
Talking about this scene, Lowenthal adds: "I think 100% he trusts Miles. Miles has really stepped up and he's like, 'Oh, maybe I can get a little break.' And I did get a vacation to Symkaria during the Miles game. Not much of vacation, but at least at least MJ got to learn to ride a motorcycle, which is awesome."
Ahead of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release, the actor revealed he wants to play Peter Parker "forever," that is, if Insomniac let him. We haven't got official confirmation on whether a Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is in development yet, but we do know that the studio's upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games and that a Venom spin-off game could be in development.
