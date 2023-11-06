Miles Morales is now Insomniac's lead Spider-Man, in a move that was planned "pretty early on"

After Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , Miles Morales is the lead Spider-Man in the Insomniac series - a move that was decided "very early on" according to developers.

In an interview with Gizmodo , narrative director Ben Arfmann and advanced writer Brittney Morris share some insight into Marvel's Spider-Man 2's ending and what it means for the future of Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

As fans will already know, the series started with Marvel's Spider-Man, which focused on Peter Parker. A few years later, Insomniac introduced Miles Morales in his very own spin-off Spidey game and later brought the two together in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Now that the latest title is out in the world, it seems the future of the series will focus primarily on Miles, giving Peter a well-earned rest.

Spoiler warning: We will mention the ending of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 below.

Talking about the scene at the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, where Peter hands the reins over to Miles, Morris tells the outlet: "It always felt very natural, and I think we all collectively thought it would happen." The Insomniac dev continues: "To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn't strong enough to carry himself at various points."

Explaining the fun of writing for two Spider-Men, Morris continues: "They're both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other is not. By the end, Miles is more confident and he's like, 'Yeah, I got this. How much worse can things get after what we just went through?'"

Following this, Arfmann reveals that the idea to have Miles take over Spider-Man duties full-time was decided early on in development. "We knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over," the game's narrative director continues, "And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right."

Talking specifically about the scene in Aunt May's garage, Arfmann adds: "The way that Miles intuits exactly what Pete is thinking and stops him from stumbling through trying to hand over the mask. Miles going, 'You know I got this, bro,' it's such a great moment between the two of them. And it felt like such a natural conclusion; I'm not sure when specifically we decided to do that, but it always felt like the only way the game could end."