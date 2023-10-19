Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending explained and what it teases for a third game

I'm about to explain the entire Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending here, complete with mid and post credit scenes so obviously MASSIVE SPOILERS. The full details are below so stop reading now if you don't want to know how the game and what it all means for a potential (read: definite) Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

All the Marvel Spider-Man 2 ending details explained

The Spider-Man 2 ending finally sees the Scooby gang Spidey Team form a plan to take on Venom, which revolves around destroying the meteorite he's been using to slowly take over New York. Because Venom has taken Harry Osborne as the host, the team bank on his desire to be friends with Peter as a way to lure him away from the space rock. The idea being that when Venom chases the original Spider-Man trying to be BFFs, Miles will take on the remaining symbiotes, while MJ sneaks into Venom's Lair to steal the meteorite. Once they have that, the plan is to destroy it in a particle accelerator, which will kill Venom, all the Symbiotes and release New York from their grip. The only downside is that, according to Dr Connors, AKA the Lizard, Harry and the Symbiote are so perfectly fused that killing Venom will kill Harry in the process. So, it's Harry's life or all life on Earth…

After MJ successfully steals the meteorite, Peter takes on Venom in a protracted boss fight. He's eventually knocked out and Miles takes over. Ultimately the two Spider-Men join forces and, with the help of Peter's Anti Venom suit (basically a symbiote suit with none of the side effects after Mr Negative purged them), are able to subdue Venom.

With Peter using his Anti Symbiote powers to push back the symbiote and reconnect with Harry, Miles and MJ are able to place the meteorite and blast it in the particle accelerator. That, combined with Pete's suit powers, drives the symbiote away from Harry where it withers and dies on the floor.

Unfortunately, Harry then dies in Peter's arms. Briefly. Miles uses his venom powers to recreate the effects of a defibrillator and shocks Harry back to life, although he quickly lapses into a coma. After taking Harry to the hospital, the doctors comment that, while there are traces of brain activity, 'his chances of coming back are very slim'. At Harry's bedside Norman Osborne flies into a rage and then makes a call to 'get the G-Serum ready'.

This, clearly, is the Goblin Formula, used to create the Green Goblin in most Spider-Man universes. However, given Harry has just been the bad guy it's unlikely he's going villain mode again in Spider-Man 3, and my money's on Norman testing it on himself first so as not to put his son at risk again.

Finally, just before the credits roll, we see Peter and MJ moving in together and Pete restarting the Emily May foundation in his garage. After a meeting with Miles it's strongly implied that he's backing away from being Spider-Man to, as Miles puts it, 'be Peter Parker for a while'. The implication being that Miles is going to be the main Spidey next time around, on the promise that he can 'still call [Peter] for advice'.

So who are the heroes and villains in Marvel's Spider-Man 3?

However, that's not completely the end as a mid-credits scene shows Norman Osborne visiting Otto Octavius at the Raft. He asks Otto for both the Spider-Man's identities, saying they 'ruined his son', again implying that he's the one going full Goblin mode in the next game. While Otto doesn't give anything away he does say he's writing 'the final chapter', suggesting he's going to be back in action as well for the threequel.

Then, right at the end, there's a final post credit scene that sees Miles meet his mom's new date, Albert Moon, and his daughter Cindy. In the Marvel comics Cindy Moon is the superhero Silk, who was bitten by the same spider that gave Peter his powers and likely sets her up as a new playable character - especially if Peter is stepping back. Her presence also potentially hints at another new villain for the game, the multiverse hopping Morlan, who she has a history with Silk in the comic. If you want to know more about who Cindy Moon is in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, I've got some expanded information there.

So, in terms of what the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ending actually means, it seems to set up the following: Miles as the main Spider-Man as Peter takes a back seat, with Cindy Moon stepping up as a replacement Spider-person in the guise of Silk. Norman's G-Serum more or less confirms Green Goblin as an enemy, with his meeting with Otto also pointing to a Doc Ock return. And let's not forget the Flame side mission's conclusion established Cletus Kasady in the game universe and gave him a symbiote, meaning Carnage will almost certainly make an appearance. Finally, Silk's origin is closely tied to Morlan suggesting he could play a part, which could also feasibly tie into the Spider-Man 2 Spider Bots, both of which are linked to the wider Spider-verse.

