Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor says they want to play Peter Parker "forever" - if Insomniac let them

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal says they want to play Peter Parker for as long as they possibly can - until their "dying breath."

In an interview with Phase Zero (via Comic Book), Lowenthal talked about the future of Insomniac's Spider-Man series, revealing that they hope they can continue to play Peter Parker for many years to come. When asked how long the actor is prepared to play the character, Lowenthal replied: "I'll be honest, I'm just excited that at my age they still let me play Spider-Man, or that they ever let me play Spider-Man in the first place."

Lowenthal continues: "I'll do it to my dying breath if they'll let me because I love it so much. I love working with [Insomniac] so much and I love what they do. And I just got to say, I love playing Spider-Man. It is the best." The actor also addressed what would happen if Insomniac ever wanted to recast the character, revealing: "I'll do it forever if they ask me to but I also understand if at some point they're like, 'You know what, we're going to have to switch gears.' And I'd be like, 'You know what? I had a good run.'"

Finally, the Spider-Man actor added: "Not everyone can say that they do what I get to do. Even if it ended today I'd be like, 'I did that.' But I also hope it goes on forever." Clearly, Lowenthal has a lot of love for his role in Insomniac's Spider-Man games - which we also hope will continue for at least another few games.

Right now, we're just under a month away from reuniting with Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as well as all their enemies, in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - which is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023.