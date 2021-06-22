Demon's Souls Prime Day deal cuts $20 off the price for this PS5 favorite

A Demon's Souls Prime Day deal has dropped the price on one of the best PS5 exclusives out there to its lowest price ever on Amazon. While the Prime Day savings last, you can cut out that new-gen tax and then some on the PS5-only remake of Demon's Souls , dropping the total price by $20.

As is the case for many new-gen games, Demon's Souls costs $10 more than the price we'd gotten used to over the last few generations, with a standard sticker price of $69.99. The price has fluctuated a little bit on Amazon in the months since the game came out in November, but this Prime Day deal is the first time we've ever seen it anywhere close to this cheap.

Demon's Souls PS5 is a faithful remake of the 2009 original, so you shouldn't expect to have an easy time finishing it - it's just as demanding of an experience as the original. But it will be easy on the eyes, as the fresh coat of paint applied by developer Bluepoint helped create what is still one of the best-looking games on PS5.

Pick up one of the best (and best looking) games for PS5 at its lowest-ever price on Amazon with this Prime Day Demon's Souls PS5 deal. It's a total saving of $20 off the standard price of $69.99.View Deal

Meanwhile, if you're looking to get a console to play it on as well, you should be sticking close to our overall guide to Prime Day PS5 deals - which include some choice discounts on accessories that will make your gaming experience all the smoother.