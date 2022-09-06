Deltarune Chapter 3 won't launch this year but Toby Fox has something coming next week

Deltarune Chapter 3 won't release this year, but creator Toby Fox has something special planned for next week.

Fox explains on his personal Twitter account that Deltarune won't see any launches in 2022. That means we'll be waiting until at least 2023 before we can play Chapter 3 of Deltarune, or potentially even longer.

We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year... But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2... See you next week!September 6, 2022 See more

It's important to point out that Chapter 2 of Deltarune had a development cycle of roughly three years, launching in September 2021 after the original debuting in late 2018. If this is anything to go by, we could be waiting until 2024 to play the next chapter of the Deltarune saga.

However, there's good news for fans of Fox's work. The composer and director revealed that there's something "specil" planned for next week, concerning the anniversaries of both smash-hit indie RPG Undertale, as well as Chapter 2 of the ongoing Deltarune.

You might want to temper your expectations, though. Fox's tweet specifically highlights the special surprise as being a "little something," and given that Deltarune Chapter 3 isn't launching this year, we won't see a stealth launch of the new chapter tomorrow as we did with Chapter 2 back in September 2021.

Speaking of Chapter 2 of Deltarune, next week will mark a year since the last launch in the ongoing new series from Fox. The creator only gave an update on the forthcoming Chapter 3 earlier this year in May, confirming that the next chapter's development was "going well." We'll have to wait a while to see what Fox and company have been working on.

