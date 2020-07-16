Dell XPS deals are running this summer and you can save up $300 on a great machine

Getting a Dell XPS deal is a glorious thing. They are the premium machines of Dell's mainly-home focused laptops and can offer a strong do-it-all approach to everything from casual home use to work tasks, and even to gaming. This makes far-reaching XPS and gaming sales great news for those looking for an upgrade. Who wouldn't want some of the best tech for less?

The best XPS highlights are mixed in with Dell's gaming machine sale but can be found if you just root around that page a little bit. We've selected three highlights below. These cover the price spectrum pretty broadly for these premium machines and, while the latest models will now be the darlings of the lineup, remember that their appearance could mean a real bargain is to be had on the slightly 'older' models.

First up, there is an XPS 15 laptop going for $999.99 after a solid discount of $150. This will get you a great machine filled with a considered, and underrated, set of components that will be ideal for home and work use.

Second, if you're after the latest in the XPS range, then the new XPS 13 laptop featuring a brand-new 10th generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 4K screen is for you. It has $300 off its price tag, taking it down to $1,599.99.

The last highlight is the terrifically versatile and flexible - literally and figuratively - XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop which has a $250 discount and offers the brilliance of a slick tablet-laptop combo in premium machine form. It's now $1,699.99.

Getting Dell's premium XPS machines for discounted prices is always a tempting proposition. Given they are top of the pile of Dell's home laptop range, and the premium prices they usually demand, these XPS deals offer great value. If you've been eyeing up a machine that offers excellence for home and work use while keeping a slick design and offering great portability then this might just be your lucky day.

Dell XPS 15 laptop | $1,149.99 $999.99 at Dell

A $150 price reduction takes this XPS 15 model below the four-figure mark, and that represents excellent value. While it isn't the very latest model, it still sports a great set of components that make for a quality home machine.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

The very latest iteration of the XPS, and with $300 off, this is a great deal for anyone looking to ride the latest-tech wave. There's a new Intel processor inside, a 4K screen, and 16GB of memory to have you crunching through home and work tasks with ease.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop | $1,949.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

A large price tag maybe, but the value here is undeniable. This incredibly flexible and versatile XPS machine will have you covered for whatever you need to use it, and its gorgeous 4K WLED touch screen, for.View Deal

These machines will serve you very well for whatever home or work use - or even light gaming usage - you throw at them.

However, it's worth considering extra peripherals to adorn your new setup with, particularly if any of these will be your primary work machine from home. Therefore, we recommend thinking about the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming headset. It's often worth considering gaming gear as extras as the value for money, we think, is better and their quality is very noticeably above budget peripherals. Plus, you know, you can use them for gaming.

For something purely gaming-focused, check out our guides to the best gaming PC and best gaming laptops.