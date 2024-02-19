Dell could be the key to grabbing an RTX 4090 this Presidents Day

The RTX 4090 remains monstrously expensive, but Presidents Day has slashed $1,000 off an Alienware rig with the premium GPU inside. Considering most custom cards out there cost well above $1,600, picking up this pre-build could be a pretty effective way to get hold of the cutting edge graphics card, not to mention it’s accompanied by a bunch of powerhouse components that will ensure you get full use out of Nvidia’s monstrous part.

Admittedly, picking up one of the best Alienware gaming PC builds will set you back more than a single graphics card, but not by as much as you’d think. Thanks to this Dell Presidents Day deal, you can currently grab the Aurora R15 armed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, 32GB RAM, and a chonky 2TB SSD for $2,899.99, thanks to that aforementioned $1,000 discount.

Still a considerable investment to say the least, but keep in mind that some custom RTX 4090 graphics cards currently come in at $2,200 (looking at you, MSI Gaming Trio). Therefore, you could say picking this up this entire PC is better value for money, as you’re getting some pretty serious specs for what is effectively $700 more than some single GPUs out there.

Alienware Aurora R15 RTX 4090 gaming PC | $3,899.99 $2,899.99 at Dell

Save $1,000 - A whopping $1,000 off makes this Aurora R15 one of the best value RTX 4090 PCs around right now, and it's all thanks to a Dell Presidents Day discount. Considering many customer versions of Nvidia's GPU will set you back over $2,000, this isn't a bad price to pay for an entire high spec rig. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Windows 11 Home, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 32 GB RAM, DDR5, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want top end 4K performance

✅ You like the look of Alienware PCs

✅ You want to run the latest games Don't buy it if: ❌ You tend to play at 1440p

❌ You'd like a more traditional looking case

Should you buy an RTX 4090 gaming PC?

I’ve tested a few RTX 4090 gaming PCs, and I’d say they’re more of an impressive luxury than a universal necessity. Using a machine like the Alienware Aurora R15 will effectively save you from thinking about adjusting in-game settings, as it will make short work of even the biggest, newest releases at 4K with every bell and whistle turned on. Even if you do find that frame rates are dipping, you can take advantage of DLSS 3.5 and use Frame Generation to ramp things back up to unprecedented levels.

Ultimately, if you’ve got serious cash to spend on a rig, you’ll want to consider an RTX 4090 rig like the Alienware Aurora R15 featured above. Otherwise, you’re probably better off considering some of the other best gaming PC configurations out there, as you can spend a lot less on a machine that will still pack a punch. That said, I know some of you out there won’t settle for anything less than maximum performance, and that’s exactly why I think this offer is worth highlighting.

Looking for more seasonal deals? Check out the best Newegg Presidents Day deals for offers on on the best gaming CPU and best gaming RAM kit options for your rig.