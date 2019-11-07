Death Stranding's BB juice can now fuel your motorcycle in Days Gone

A sizable new update just hit Days Gone , and it allows you to replace your motorcycle's gas tank with a yellow reservoir housing Death Stranding 's BB, because that's a thing we needed in 2019. Just in time for the long-awaited launch of Death Stranding on Friday, patch 1.6 also brings themed decals, a frame paint, the option to reset jobs, a few Black Friday changes, and a bunch of tune-ups and fixes.

The new Death Stranding tank is available now, complete with its own little trailer. Watching the trailer, I was a bit surprised the hordes of freakers weren't just a little put off by a guy riding around on a motorcycle with an infant in his gas tank. Dressing your bike up in Death Stranding-themed decals and frame paint completes the look, and if BB's a bit much for your tastes, there's also a much less jarring Death Stranding tank you can equip your bike with. You can unlock both tanks right away in both New Game+ and after starting a new game.

Elsewhere, Bend Studios increased the number of freaker ears you need to repurchase weapons and ammo and performed a one-time reset exclusively to the Black Friday leaderboard, which will go live Friday at 8am PT. Here's the complete patch notes straight from Bend Studios :

"Reset Hordes, Ambush Camps, and Infestation Zones

Players can now fully reset all open world Hordes, Infestation Zones, and Ambush Camps

The jobs can be reset as many times as the player wants

There are a few conditions that need to be met for you to utilize this feature

Complete the story mission “For an Outlaw Biker”

Have any of the Storylines for “Horde Killer”, “Ambush Camp Killer”, and “Infestation Exterminator” at 100% complete

Players can only reset jobs if they have completed the appropriate Storyline at 100%

How to Reset your Hordes, Ambush Camps, and Infestation Zones

Ensure that you met all the conditions above

Load your saved game

Hit “Options”

Select “Reset Jobs”

Select the jobs you wish to reset!

*Note that you can reset your jobs as many times as you would like

Death Stranding Bike Tanks and More

Death Stranding Tank

Death Stranding: BB Tank

*Both tanks can be acquired ONLY from the Diamond Lake Mechanic

Death Standing Decal

Death Standing: BB Decal

Decals can be acquired from any valid mechanic

Death Standing: BB Base

*This frame paint can be applied on from any valid mechanic

Black Friday Changes

Repurchasing weapons and ammo requires more Freaker ears

One-time reset for Black Friday leaderboard due to a scoring error

*Bend Studios doesn’t expect to reset these or any leaderboards in the future

*This reset is planned to go live on 11/8/2019 @ 8:00am PT

*A reminder that all released DLC challenges are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely

General Fixes

General improvements to stability and optimization has been added

Various Crash Fixes

General audio adjustments

The ammo counter should now display as intended in certain challenges

The UI should remain shown(?) as intended during bike chases

Infestation nests should repopulate properly if the player is killed

The weapon stats at the merchant should show the correct stats for each weapon

In New Game+, the skill “Up The Ante” will now provide more ammo capacity for 6MM on the BND-150

The challenge “Reloaded” score has been adjusted

Certain trophy progress should transfer over correctly when starting New Game+

A specific character has finished their work at Cloverdale Research Facility and has made their way to Iron Mike’s

Known issues with Patch 1.6

For the mission "Nothing But Ease", the helicopter lights are not showing properly

Accessibility Features

UI High Contrast Color Mode

In our push for accessibility, we’ve added UI COLOR MODE to help visibility and contrast in certain HUD elements in Days Gone. When enabling HIGH CONTRAST, certain key HUD elements on screen will swap color palettes to become easier to see and more visible during the game.

New Linear Option for Aiming

Some of you have requested a linear input curve for Aiming, and we heard you. This will make camera movement more one-to-one with the Right Stick input, instead of using more of the input range for smaller aiming adjustments. You will find this setting in Options->Gameplay->Dead Zone Sensitivity->Linear."

