Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's new movie about accidentally killing a unicorn adds Marvel and DC actors

A24's Death of a Unicorne has announced the rest of its cast – and we can't wait.

The film, which stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, has added Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Anthony Carrigan (Superman: Legacy), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Jessica Hynes (Paddington 2), Stephen Park (Asteroid City), Tea Leoni (Madam Secretary), and Richard E. Grant (Loki) (via Deadline).

Written and directed by Alex Scharfman in his feature film debut, the dark comedy follows a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) who accidentally hit a unicorn while driving to a work summit. The company seizes the unicorn, and their scientists discover that its body contains magical properties – which they seek to exploit.

Because A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the film was granted a SAG-AFTRA interim waiver and recently wrapped filming after production began in July.

Halloween director and horror legend John Carpenter is composing the music for the film with Midsommar's Andrea Flesch serving as costume designer. It's gonna get weird, and we're pretty excited.

Another A24 film, Mother Mary, was also granted a waiver to continue filming during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Written and directed by David Lowery, the epic melodrama stars Hunter Schafer and Anne Hathaway. The indie studio also recently released Dicks: The Musical, starring Megan Thee Stallion, and Priscilla, starring Caile Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

