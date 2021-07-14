Deadpool joins the MCU for a crossover video with Thor's Korg

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has made his MCU debut – with the help of Korg from the Thor movies. In a parody of YouTube reaction videos, the pair sit down to watch the trailer for Free Guy, Reynolds' next movie – and some typical Deadpool commentary ensues. Korg, voiced by Taika Waititi, first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok , and he'll return for the Disney Plus show What If…? and Thor: Love and Thunder .

"DP is officially in the MCU!" Reynolds wrote on Instagram . "He’s starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030."

Free Guy follows bank teller Guy, played by Reynolds, who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game. With his whole world turned upside down and life as he knows it changed forever, Guy decides to use his newfound self-awareness for good – and save a few lives along the way, too. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi also star.

Both characters were unanimous in their love for Jodie Comer, although Deadpool wasn't as complimentary about Reynolds – "his face is so punchable," he remarks when Reynolds is on screen. However, Korg says that Waititi "seems quite nice, actually" – Korg, of course, also being played by Waititi.

Deadpool's final verdict on Free Guy? "This looks fun. In a last days of Fox, fire sale, kind of way. Not sure if it was worth diverting Canadian Cumberbatch's little mind away from my next movie." The comment about 20th Century Fox refers to the studio's acquisition by Disney in 2019 – Free Guy was one of the first Fox movies to continue production under Disney's ownership. The video ends with Deadpool asking Korg if he has "any tips on getting into the MCU."

Deadpool was last seen in 2018's Deadpool 2 and a third movie is currently in the works , with production due to start sometime in 2022. We'll get to see Korg on the big screen a little sooner, as Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022.