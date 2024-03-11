Deadpool barges his way into Marvel's tabletop RPG with his very own manual that's also a comic book one-shot

The newest release from the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game is about to blend tabletop RPGs and comic books in a hands-on way with Deadpool Roleplays the Marvel Universe, a comic one-shot that's also a new standalone RPG adventure.

Deadpool Roleplays the Marvel Universe features a comic story that sets up the adventure written by Cullen Bunn with art by Mike Shelfer, in which the Merc With a Mouth assembles a his own team of Marvel characters, each with their own character profiles that can be used in other Marvel Multiverse games.

Players can also bring in their own original characters to accompany Deadpool on his "fourth-wall breaking adventure" - though the details of exactly what happens are, of course, spoilers until you play.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I've had a chance to play the Marvel Multiverse RPG along with reviewing it, and it's got some of the most fun character creation mechanics in any recent superhero tabletop, which allows players to come up with their own heroes who blend right in alongside Spider-Man, Storm, and all the other pre-made Marvel heroes included in the game.

The addition of Deadpool potentially indicates some wacky new mechanics, especially with Marvel's announcement specifically calling out the "fourth-wall breaking" nature of the adventure. And there's no telling what obscure and fun Marvel characters he may be bringing along with him.

Marvel has already released one expansion for the Marvel Multiverse RPG, The Cataclysm of Kang, which brings in the time conqueror and several of his variants for a longer-form campaign adventure.

Deadpool Roleplays the Marvel Universe goes on sale July 17 with a cover by Mike Hawthorne and Alex Sinclair, seen above.

Doctor Strange is currently having a different kind of roleplaying adventure in comics, venturing into a Jumanji-style cursed RPG.