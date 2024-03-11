Doctor Strange just assembled a D&D adventuring party to save the world from a Jumanji-style cursed RPG manual

Doctor Strange has had to deal with a lot of cursed artifacts in the Marvel Universe, but his latest adventure in March 6's Doctor Strange #13 is taking him somewhere we've never seen him go: inside a cursed RPG manual that has manifested its fantasy setting in the real world, Jumanji style.

And like Jumanji, if Strange hopes to survive his quest, he must abide by the rules of the game, which, in this case means, assembling a full-on adventuring party of other heroes (and even villains) from around the Marvel Universe.

Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange #13

As shown in solicitations Doctor Strange #13 by writer Jed MacKay, artist Pasqual Ferry, colorist Heather Moore, and letterer Cory Petit, Strange assembles a new team of Secret Defenders (his usual moniker for oddball teams assembled for specific missions related to mystical threats) to enter the game, which is itself known as Cobolorum.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This time, Strange's Secret Defenders are comprised of Black Cat, Taskmaster, and Hunter's Moon, each of whom, along with starring or having starred in series written by Doctor Strange writer Jed MacKay, also fills an archetype required by the game - Magic User (Doctor Strange), Thief (Black Cat), Fighter (Taskmaster) and Priest (Hunter's Moon).

This is a charming enough dynamic that, even if this whole story is just an excuse to team up four of MacKay's pet characters, turning to four of the original Dungeons and Dragons classes to do so is honestly worth it.

And it's obvious on the page that MacKay and Ferry are indeed having a great time telling this tale, as right from the jump they lean into MacKay's established (and successful) characterization of their team, with MacKay providing plenty of comic relief in the script and Ferry creating fun new fantasy inspired looks for all four lead characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Taskmaster in particular stands out as the group's fighter, not just because of his vaguely Frazetta/Bakshi inspired design, but because of his role as the group's hilariously chaotic himbo warrior.

There are still more issues to go on this arc, which is appropriately titled 'Cobolorum' after the game. But even with all the magical action and engaging team dynamics, Doctor Strange #13 manages to also sneak in a big reveal at the very end: the return of Strange's arch foe Baron Mordo, who seems to be behind the manifestation of Cobolorum as its sinister dungeon master.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Strange #14 goes on sale April 4.

Marvel has a current tabletop game of its own, the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game - and it's actually pretty good!