Deadpool creator Rob Liefield isn’t optimistic about the character’s future in the MCU

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has confessed that he’s not optimistic about the future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying: “I’m not really that crazy about Marvel’s plans right now.”

Asked by Inverse if there were plans for a Deadpool/X-Force movie, Liefeld said: “Here’s what people don’t want to hear, but thank God I’m a realist. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they’ve set sail.

“We got two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they’re ever selling us is ‘next, next, next, next. Yeah, you like that? Here’s next.’ It’s the fever.”

Back in 2019, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch told Yahoo Movies the discussion he had heard about were "all positive” when it came to Deadpool’s place in the MCU, adding: “I think they’re just trying to figure out a way in, as Deadpool’s hard.” But now it seems Liefield has lost faith that Disney and Marvel will even make a Deadpool 3. “Know what their plan for Deadpool is right now? Goose egg. Zero. Zero!" he said. This comes after the quick-witted assassin himself Ryan Reynold’s called Disney’s acquisition of Fox “a win for everyone involved.”

While the future of the Merc with the Mouth on the big screen remains very much up in the air, at least we have Reynold’s Instagram content. The actor has been sharing fun behind the scenes facts and Easter eggs from the movies over on his stories, including a homage to Indiana Jones in Deadpool 2.

