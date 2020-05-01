Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3 at Disney: "It's just a win for everyone involved"

After Disney bought Fox, many Marvel fans questioned how the classically family-friendly studio would deal with owning Deadpool, the wise-cracking, hard-talking Merc with a Mouth. Even Ryan Reynolds, who plays the red-suited superhero, still isn't sure what exactly will happen with Deadpool moving forward.

"Oh, man, I really don’t know," he tells our sister publication Total Film magazine while discussing his upcoming movie Free Guy. "It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see."

Speaking about the adjustment between going from outsider to insider at Marvel, Reynolds says: "I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing. Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

Fingers crossed that Reynolds can have as much fun with Deadpool 3 as he did with Free Guy, which the actor called his "all time favorite film I’ve ever done".

