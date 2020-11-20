Deadpool 3 brings in Bob's Burgers writers and executive producers

Deadpool 3 has decided on a pair of writers, marking the first major step toward production for the franchise since it joined the Disney family.

Deadline reports that series star and producer Ryan Reynolds picked out Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin for the writing role, after they brought forward a take on the story that was a perfect fit. The two are sisters and writing partners, best known for their roles as writers and executive producers on Bob's Burgers as well as Fox's upcoming The Great North animated comedy.

According to the report, Reynolds and company are still targeting an R-rating for Deadpool 3 despite the move over to Disney after the media monolith purchased 20th Century Fox. It's also likely that a new director will take the helm, as Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has a full schedule and was not involved with the writer search.

Fans have speculated Deadpool's move to Disney could mean big changes for the franchise. However, Reynolds was optimistic about whatever changes may occur when he spoke with Total Film earlier this year .

"I'm a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing," Reynolds said. "Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we'll certainly see."

While comic creator Rob Liefeld said in May that a third Deadpool movie wasn't on the MCU's five-year schedule , it sounds like these latest developments may move it up on the timetable.