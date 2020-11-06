Free Guy and Death on the Nile have been delayed – with no new release date

Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy Free Guy and murder-mystery Death on the Nile have been removed from Disney’s release schedule.

Free Guy was due to hit the big screen on December 11, with Death on the Nile following on December 18. Neither movie has been given a new release date yet.

Free Guy follows bank teller Guy, played by Reynolds , who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game. With his whole world turned upside down and life as he knows it changed forever, Guy decides to use his newfound self-awareness for good – and save a few lives along the way, too. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi also star.

Meanwhile, Death on the Nile is the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Another Agatha Christie adaptation, Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot who’s investigating the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the River Nile. The all-star supporting cast includes Letitia Wright, Gal Gadot, and Armie Hammer.

At the moment, it seems like Wonder Woman 1984 is the only blockbuster still scheduled for release this year – fingers crossed, we can still expect the Gal Gadot-fronted sequel to hit cinemas on Christmas Day in the US (followed by a Boxing Day release in the UK). Director Patty Jenkins has previously ruled out the movie going straight to streaming platforms , too, saying: “We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience.”

