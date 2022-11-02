Dead to Me season 3 trailer sees ride-or-dies Jen and Judy doing what they do best: guzzling wine and covering up a murder

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for Dead to Me seasons 1 and 2. If you've not yet caught up with the show, turn back now.

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Dead to Me season 3, and the zany teaser sees Christina Applegate's Jen and Linda Cardellini's Judy in seriously hot water. Well, you know what they say, old habits die hard, eh?

In it, the pair, still recovering from their car accident in the season 2 finale, try their best to outsmart the FBI after locals stumble across the body of Judy's former fiancé Steve Wood. In between wine breaks, though, of course; getting away with literal murder can be exhausting.

Now, it's been a while since we all watched the first season of Liz Feldman's black comedy – four years, to be precise – but if you cast your minds back, you'll remember that Jen bludgeoned Steve (James Marsden) in the last episode. She saw red after he admitted to being in the car with Judy when she accidentally killed Jen's husband Ted in a hit and run, and season 2 saw the unlikely pals try their best to cover up that fact. But things were complicated by the arrival of Steve's twin brother Ben (Marsden)... and Jen's blossoming romance with him.

In the end, Jen confessed to Detective Perez (Diana-Maria Riva), but the latter opted not to report it. When Steve's body was found, however, the higher-ups must have gotten involved. Cue season 3 newbie, Agent Moranis (Garrett Dillahunt) – and judging by the clip above, he's not going to stop until he's caught those responsible for Steve's death.

"It's too late," a desperate Judy exclaims in the promo, as she and Jen wait in what looks like an interrogation room. "No, it's not too late," Jen claps back. "There is always a way out. Jude, we are in this together, and we're gonna fight... like we do, 'cause we are badass bitches." From what we've seen from the duo so fair, we don't doubt it.

In Dead to Me season 3, Natalie Morales and Brandon Scott also reprise their roles as Michelle, Judy's love interest, and Detective Nick Prager, respectively. The Good Place's Marc Evan Jackson is also back as Jeff, who explains in the trailer that he did not delete that damning CCTV footage like she'd instructed him to weeks ago. Yikes!

The new chapter premieres on November 17. While we wait, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.