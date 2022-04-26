Dead to Me season 3 has wrapped filming, confirms Netflix show's creator

*This article contains Dead to Me season 1 spoilers*

Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman has provided a promising update on the Netflix show's long-awaited third and final season.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 25, the showrunner posted a photograph of a set chair with the black comedy's logo on its back at Laguna Beach, California.

Alongside the snap, she confirmed that all of the new episodes had been filmed, and that they had now moved on to the next stage of production. "That's a wrap on Dead to Me season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway," Feldman confirmed. "The final season is coming. And holy shit..."

She then praised the show's stars, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler, Brandon Scott, Suzy Nakamura, and Diana-Maria Riva, claiming that they "all knock it out of the park" in season 3.

"So excited for you to see it ♥️," Feldman concluded.

Released in May 2019, Dead to Me season 1 saw Cardellini's Judy Hale go out of her way to strike up a friendship with Applegate's Jen Harding, after killing the latter's husband in a hit-and-run. But as the women bond over what Jen believes to be joint grief, given Judy told her that her ex-fiancé Steve (Marsden) died of a heart attack, secrets that could threaten their complicated co-dependency start to emerge.

Season 2 came out one year later, and saw Marsden introduced as Steve's twin brother Ben, while Jen and Judy tried to hide the fact that they offed Judy's abusive former partner in season 1's cliffhanger ending.

The show was renewed that same month, but filming was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was delayed again when Applegate announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months prior in August 2021.

Feldman previously assured fans that the next chapter would arrive in 2022. Considering Netflix's propensity to axe shows left, right, and center, though, it never really seemed like a sure thing until now.

Dead to Me's first two seasons are available to stream now.