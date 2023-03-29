Prime Video unveils first Dead Ringers trailer – and it's as deliciously dark as you'd expect

Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for Dead Ringers, the psychological thriller series based on David Cronenberg's 1988 movie of the same name – and it looks just as deliciously dark and tantalizing twisted as you might expect.

The teaser, which you can watch above, introduces Rachel Weisz as gifted gynecologists – and dangerous co-dependent twins – Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who were played by Jeremy Irons in the original flick. As hinted at in the clip, the siblings share everything, from drugs and lovers, to their "unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront."

"You want me to grow you a baby, out of nothing?" one sister says enthusiastically via voiceover. "Bring it on! Let's do the research. Let's make anything happen!"

"Are you God?" another character asks them later on, as the Mantles' egos grow and their grip on reality starts to loosen. Tensions boil over, it seems, when Beverly starts developing feelings for a woman named Genevieve (Britne Oldford) and gets distracted from their mission.

Created by Alice Birch, whose writing credits include Succession, Normal People and The Wonder, the adaptation also stars Kevin Anton (Gotham), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jeremy Shamos (Better Call Saul), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Jennifer Ehle. Sean Durkin, whose best known works include Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Nest, is geared up to direct a few episodes, while Karyn Kusama, Lauren Wolkstein, and Karena Evans helm the rest.

Dead Ringers will premiere on Prime Video on April 21. In the meantime, check out the other new TV shows are heading out way in 2023 and beyond.