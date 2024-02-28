Guardians Of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista would return to the MCU, under one condition

It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista could one day return to the MCU, but only if a bigger and better role is offered to him.

In an interview with Gizmodo , the actor revealed that even though his time as Drax in the Guardians franchise is over, he still has an interest in future Marvel movies. "I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou (D’Esposito) as recently as two weeks ago," said the Knock at The Cabin star. "They know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe – the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan."

It's not just the MCU that Bautista has his sights on, later in the interview the star added that if either Marvel or DC called and offered him a role, he would be "all over it." We don’t know about you, but we can imagine Bautista as a DC baddie.

However, as enthusiastic as Bautista is about joining a superhero project, the Guardians actor made it clear that if he does, he would like a bigger role this time. “ I would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe. I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

Bautista played Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Introduced as a strong yet dimwitted warrior, Drax joins the Guardians in their battle against Ronan the Accuser, who happens to be the man who killed his family. The Kylosian appeared in six MCU movies including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame . Drax exited the Marvel Universe after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 , where the hero retires to watch over the children of the newly established colony.

But life outside of the MCU hasn't been all bad for Bautista, who will soon return as antagonist Glossu Rabban in Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune: Part Two . Known as the Beast, Glossu will take control of Arrakis in the sequel before facing competition from his brother Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (played by Austin Butler). Dune: Part Two hits theatres on March 1.