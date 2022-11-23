Norman Reedus says Daryl spin-off will be tonally very different from The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead may have only just come to an end, but there are plenty of spin-off shows on the way. Among these is a Norman Reedus series based around his character Daryl Dixon, which the actor has promised will be tonally "much different" from the original show.

The six-episode series will see Daryl as a lone wolf once again when he travels to Paris. Here, he’ll encounter a country dealing with the apocalypse in a completely different way than he’s used to.

Describing the new series, Reedus told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab): "The tone is much different, the [cinematography is] much different. The lighting's different. We're in castles, and the storyline has a religious vibe to it. Part of the story is me around a bunch of people speaking French. I'm trying to figure out like, 'Is this gonna be a fight?'"

The Walking Dead season 11 finale saw Daryl say goodbye to Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and hop on his motorcycle. Teasing what will lead Daryl to Paris, he added: "It kind of felt like I was going to see what's new out in the world, you know what I mean? Everybody was safe, and I was gonna go see what's out there."

The spin-off was originally supposed to focus on Daryl and Carol, but McBride pulled out due to travel requirements. In a statement at the time, AMC said: "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

Want more on the AMC franchise? Check our guide to every new The Walking Dead spin-off announced so far as well as our recap about how to watch The Walking Dead in order.