Netflix's Daredevil showrunner responds to the MCU reboot's firings

Steven DeKnight, showrunner for the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil series, has responded to the major personnel changes on the upcoming Born Again quasi-reboot on Disney Plus.

"I am not happy the show is scrapped and have consistently stated the opposite," DeKnight wrote on Twitter in response to Born Again’s writers and directors being fired from the project. "However I AM delighted that they finally realized you need an actual showrunner who's a writer to make a series work."

Up until now, Marvel had worked without a traditional showrunner at the head of each television production. The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the story, wrote that Marvel Studios "now has plans to hire showrunners."

This comes after writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were let go along with Born Again’s directors, marking a "significant creative reboot" of the series – despite multiple episodes being filmed.

Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who is reprising his role in Daredevil: Born Again, also responded to the seismic news hours after it originally broke.

"Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news," D'Onofrio wrote on Twitter. "It's not. It's simply a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend, trust."

Born Again was set for 2024, though it's unclear if it'll meet the release window.