Damon Lindelof has taken a jab at the Star Wars franchise, while picketing outside of Disney offices.

"Ninety-nine days of steps under my belt and I don't know if there's any end in sight, but I'm feeling good, strong, convinced and unified," Lindelof told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking on the WGA strike. "Justin [Britt-Gibson] and I wrote a Star Wars movie together and picketing Disney is a lot more fun than writing a Star Wars movie."

Added Britt-Gibson: "This will not be in vain. This will be done so we have a better future for writers, for actors, for everybody out here on the line. … Strike the Empire back!"

It was announced back in March that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson had turned in a draft of their script before exiting the project for unknown reasons. While Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) remained on as director, the duo was replaced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. At Star Wars Celebration, Daisy Ridley took the stage as Lucasfilm announced that Obaid-Chinoy and Knight's movie is a sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and will take place 15 years after the film's events.

Following the announcement, Lindelof revealed in an interview with Esquire that the decision to exit the film was not a mutual one: "I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe, I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave." He added that he wished nothing but luck for Obaid-Chimoy and the crew.

The upcoming Rey-centered Star Wars movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies coming your way over the next few years.