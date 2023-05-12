Daisy Ridley to star in Cleaner, a movie that’s basically Die Hard in London

By Bradley Russell
Yippee ki-Rey

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Daisy Ridley is set to star in Cleaner, a movie that – on the premise alone – is sure to shoot up to the top of your most-anticipated lists.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), Star Wars actor Ridley is swapping lightsabers for a bucket and mop as Joey Locke, a soldier-turned-window-cleaner who stumbles on to a hostage situation in London’s iconic Shard building.

The outlet even has a snippet of the premise for the "timely action thriller", in which "radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala at the Shard." Unfortunately, their "just cause" is "hijacked by a zealous extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world." As you do.

Yes, it’s basically Die Hard –  and Ridley’s Locke will inevitably have to save the day. But the London twist and promise of Ridley spouting one-liners is too hard to pass up. As premises go, it’s brilliantly wild. Better still, it’s helmed by Martin Campbell – better known to Bond fans as the director of GoldenEye and Casino Royale.

Ridley, meanwhile, is all set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in a new Star Wars movie. Announced at Star Wars Celebration, the tale will be set 15 years after the Jedi took down the First Order in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be directing the project.

No word on release dates yet for either Ridley flick, though we expect her to – ahem – clean up at the box office all the same. For more on what’s coming your way, check out our guide to upcoming movies and our movie release dates calendar.

