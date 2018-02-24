Daily NewsRadar: Soul Calibur 6, Call of Tom Hardy, Ys Origin on Xbox, and more

It's Friday, Friday, gotta get down (with the latest and hottest news) on Friday.

Ivy Valentine and Zasalamel are back in Soul Calibur 6

It's all thongs and shoulderpads around here today to celebrate the return of fighters Ivy Valentine and Zasalamel in the next Soul Calibur, one of our most anticipated new games of 2018 . Watch the stylish violence below while you wait for the game's release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC later this year.

Will Tom Hardy and Chris Pine answer the Call of Duty?

Sicario 2: Soldado director Stefano Sollima is leading the adaptation of Activision's Call of Duty, and according to the UK's Metro, he's been lavishing praise on both actors at a recent red carpet event. "I mean, I like almost everything [he’s been in]," he says of Hardy. "I’m waiting for his Venom. Even in Mad Max, he was great." Of course, Hardy is already attached to Ubisoft's Splinter Cell production.

Pokemon Go brings back Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza

From February 23 until March 5, these three Legendary Pokemon will be rampaging around in your favorite augmented reality obsession. The results of your battling will go beyond bragging rights, too. "If Rayquaza is defeated more than Kyogre and Groudon combined," explains the developer , "Pokemon that typically prefer windy weather (for example, Bagon) are more likely to hatch from Eggs from March 5 to March 16. If not, Pokemon that prefer sunny or rainy weather (like Trapinch or Lotad) are more likely to hatch."

Classic JRPG Ys Origin is coming to Xbox for the first time

The Microsoft faithful will finally be able to experience the demons, puzzles, and windswept hair of a JRPG cult classic, thanks to the people over at Dotemu. It's the team that rebooted Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and did an embarrassingly good job of it, so longtime fans of Ys can breathe easy. The game will be released on Xbox One in spring.

Duncan Jones spills the tea on his Warcraft woes

"Warcraft was a political minefield as far as filmmaking goes," the director told Syfy. "I think a lot of the rewriting in that, over the course of making the movie, was really, really difficult and at times disheartening. Just being forced to make changes and compromises just due to the politics and the nature of that film. So, that was a real heart-wrencher."

Even more news:

