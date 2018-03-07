Daily NewsRadar: Legion season 2 looks freaky (in a good way), Overwatch gets a new crossover, and more

Tuesday has just about come and gone - and with it, a host of news tidbits you ought to know about. Fortunately for you, we've gathered them all right here!

Overwatch adds Sarah Kerrigan (as a skin)

In honor of StarCraft's 20th anniversary, Blizzard is rolling out gifts across all its games in honor of the Terran, Protoss, and Zerg. If you log into Overwatch anytime between now and April 3, you'll receive the Kerrigan skin for Widowmaker, so you can pay tribute to the Queen of Blades before her Zerg makeover.

Unlocked and loaded. Log in to Overwatch between now and April 3 to celebrate @StarCraft’s 20th Anniversary with a FREE Widowmaker KERRIGAN skin. pic.twitter.com/X0e7JEDWw6March 6, 2018

Hearthstone's Arena is changing for the better

Speaking of Blizzard, it also announced new changes coming to Hearthstone's Arena mode, which should make card choices during the drafting process much more interesting and less clear-cut. It'll also feature new class cards that have some pretty wild effects, so watch out.

Inside is getting a bizarre, big-ticket collector's edition

iam8bit, makers of boutique game collectibles, has entered an unexpected partnership with RealDoll (yes, the sex doll manufacturer) to create a $375 collector's edition of Playdead's haunting platformer Inside. If you've played the game, you probably guess what you're paying all that extra money for...

Legion season 2 looks quite trippy in this new trailer

Legion, the X-Men spinoff show developed by Marvel and FX, is gearing up for the April 3 debut of season 2 - and this trailer gives a highly perplexing, definitely entertaining look at what's to come. Anything that involves Jemaine Clement dancing is good in our book.

We finally know when we're getting this long-awaited, survivor-focused sequel (which just so happens to be one of the best new games of 2018 ). State of Decay 2 hits Xbox One and PC on May 22 , so get your shotguns and syringes ready now.

Even more news:

From Mars to Vietnam, here's your first in-game look at Far Cry 5's strange season pass DLC

4 reasons why you should care about Tera coming to consoles (with an open beta March 9 - 11)

Never run out of storage for your Switch when you pick up this 400GB (yes, four *hundred*) microSD card

Minus 10 social credits! 600 million gamers face punishment for their hobby as life imitates a Black Mirror episode

Far Cry 5’s Arcade level editor includes pig-throwing yetis and stuff from Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs and more

Pennywise, Thor, and Wonder Woman team up for the best Oscars 2018 moment we never got to see

Here’s what Carl’s letter to Negan says – and what it means for The Walking Dead season 8