Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will stop cops from teleporting and cars from getting stuck

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will address jarring police behavior, touch vehicle controls, and a fix for accidental dodging.

Developer CD Projekt Red released a series of short videos highlighting the upcoming fixes alongside an in-character patch note preview earlier today. The first item on the list is one of the game's more infamous immersion-breaks: cops falling out of the sky the instant you commit a crime. Thanks to patch 1.2, the police will respond to crimes more realistically, sending in attack drones to case the scene before showing up in-person without outright teleporting in.

"This is an important step in addressing the behavior of the police in our game," the patch notes read. "It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players' backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported."

The game's fickle cars are up next. Patch 1.2 will make two key improvements to vehicles. Firstly, steering is getting a much-needed sensitivity slider to make turning more controllable, and that's coming alongside specific fixes for individual cars which could freak out at lower frame rates, including the Archer Hella. Secondly, if you do wind up losing control of a car in the future, a new unstuck feature will spare you the hassle of straight-up ditching your car. You can see that in action in the clip below:

To round out the patch preview, CD Projekt Red acknowledged that mapping dodge to double-tapping a key on PC isn't always ideal, so this action can now be disabled. This will leave dodge on double-tapping crouch, and "it should now be more feasible to move WASD bindings around the keyboard." Other keybind concerns will be addressed "in upcoming patches," the studio says.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 is now scheduled for the second half of March due to a cyber attack on CD Projekt Red .